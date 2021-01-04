Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Up 9.4%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.63. 365,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 796,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1,232.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 14.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

