Beaufield Resources Inc. (BFD.V) (CVE:BFD) Shares Up 7.4%

Beaufield Resources Inc. (BFD.V) (CVE:BFD) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,059,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,308% from the average session volume of 217,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Beaufield Resources Inc. (BFD.V) (CVE:BFD)

Beaufield Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Urban property covering an area of approximately 223 square kilometers located in the Abitibi area; Eleonore-Opinaca property covering an area of approximately 171 square kilometers situated within the Opinaca reservoir area; Launay property covering an area of 55 square kilometers located in the Abitibi greenstone belt; and Tortigny project covering an area of approximately 239 square kilometers located approximately 100 kilometers north of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec.

