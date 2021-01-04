Berenberg Bank Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.27 ($132.09).

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €115.95 ($136.41) on Monday. Safran SA has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.19.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

