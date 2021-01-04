Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Shares Down 6.6%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.34 and last traded at $83.54. Approximately 633,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 243,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 million.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $29,935,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

