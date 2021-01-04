BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.91

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 7490469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.