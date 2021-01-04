BetaShares Australian Ex-20 Portfolio Diversifier ETF (EX20.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:EX20)

BetaShares Australian Ex-20 Portfolio Diversifier ETF (EX20.AX) (ASX:EX20) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BetaShares Australian Ex-20 Portfolio Diversifier ETF (EX20.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaShares Australian Ex-20 Portfolio Diversifier ETF (EX20.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.