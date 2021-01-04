BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF (FAIR.AX) (ASX:FAIR) to Issue $0.11 Interim Dividend

BetaShares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF (FAIR.AX) (ASX:FAIR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

