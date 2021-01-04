BetaShares Geared Australian Equity Fund (hedge fund) (GEAR.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.46 (ASX:GEAR)

BetaShares Geared Australian Equity Fund (hedge fund) (GEAR.AX) (ASX:GEAR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.463 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

