BetaShares Global Energy Companies ETF – Currency Hedged (FUEL.AX) (ASX:FUEL) Plans $0.06 Interim Dividend

BetaShares Global Energy Companies ETF – Currency Hedged (FUEL.AX) (ASX:FUEL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

