BetaShares Global Healthcare ETF – Currency Hedged (DRUG.AX) (ASX:DRUG) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

BetaShares Global Healthcare ETF – Currency Hedged (DRUG.AX) (ASX:DRUG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BetaShares Global Healthcare ETF - Currency Hedged (DRUG.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaShares Global Healthcare ETF - Currency Hedged (DRUG.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.