BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI.AX) (ASX:ETHI) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI.AX) (ASX:ETHI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

