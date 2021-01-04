BetaShares Managed Risk Australian Share Fund (managed fund) (AUST.AX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23 (ASX:AUST)

BetaShares Managed Risk Australian Share Fund (managed fund) (AUST.AX) (ASX:AUST) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

