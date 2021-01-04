Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Up 13.3%

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $5.97. 1,195,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 322,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.5% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

