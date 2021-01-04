Bezant Market Cap Hits $3.67 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $350,902.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

