BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,034.00

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,034 ($26.57) and last traded at GBX 2,033 ($26.56), with a volume of 983352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,925 ($25.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,862.50 ($24.33).

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,841.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.