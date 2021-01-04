BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.73

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 4293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

