BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.34. Approximately 4,375,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,771,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 228,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $15,032,291.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

