Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 10.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $94.74. Approximately 7,536,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,698,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

