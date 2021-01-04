Binance Coin Price Tops $39.09 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC on exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $5.65 billion and approximately $810.52 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

