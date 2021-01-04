(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $574.15

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $574.15 and last traded at $574.15, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $574.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.91.

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter. (BIO.B) had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

