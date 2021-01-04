Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. 479,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,614,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Biocept, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.