bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMXMF has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on bioMérieux in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BMXMF stock opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.26. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $170.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

