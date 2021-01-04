BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 13.1%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares rose 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 547,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 568,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after acquiring an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after buying an additional 588,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

