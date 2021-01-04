BitBall Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $1.27 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,007.60 or 0.99706195 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00040007 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

