Bitblocks (BBK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,565.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $409,514.71 and approximately $15,565.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,489.13 or 0.99613403 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010872 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00058955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 257,924,028 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

