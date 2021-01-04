BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Cap of $117,365.90

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, BitCash has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. BitCash has a market cap of $117,365.90 and approximately $254,308.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About BitCash

BITC is a coin. BitCash's total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com.

The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

