Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $377.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.