Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Up 35.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $12,536.25 and $35,610.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00280870 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

