Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $951,767.33 and $3,447.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

