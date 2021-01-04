BitCoin One 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $862.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

About BitCoin One

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoin One is www.bitcoinone.io

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

