Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $16,259.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00027421 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.