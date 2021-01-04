Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,414.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $8,414.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00186231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

