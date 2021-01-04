Bitcoin SV Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $165.23 or 0.00528097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, WazirX, Poloniex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00269127 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281954 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050437 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,616,089 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEx, FCoin, Bibox, OTCBTC, Binance, Koinex, Bitrue, Bitfinex, Coinbit, Bitbns, Upbit, SouthXchange, MBAex, Bittrex, CoinZest, YoBit, BigONE, Coinsuper, Coinsquare, Bitkub, Poloniex, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Kraken, Gate.io, WazirX, Korbit, Hotbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, IDAX, BX Thailand, Indodax and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

