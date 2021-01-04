Bitcoinus Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.29 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,435.81 or 0.99512880 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

