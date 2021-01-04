BitcoinV Reaches Market Cap of $17,433.23 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded up 441.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $17,433.23 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005359 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004968 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

