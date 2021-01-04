BitcoinZ Trading Down 12.3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $642,259.30 and approximately $74,791.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00187571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00028115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

