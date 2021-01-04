Bithao (BHAO) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $57.79 million and $1.22 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00124641 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00235433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00527164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00276745 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Bithao Token Trading

Bithao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.