BitWhite Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,553.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $89,953.91 and $64,553.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

