Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00281023 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026147 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

