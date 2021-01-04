Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 8.5% Higher

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.25. 1,435,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 484,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.