BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BRLA traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 408 ($5.33). 98,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,691. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.59. The company has a market cap of £160.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile
