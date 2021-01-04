BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BRLA traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 408 ($5.33). 98,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,691. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 509.20 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 377.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.59. The company has a market cap of £160.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (BRLA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.