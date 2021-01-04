BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $533.00

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 533 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 531.17 ($6.94), with a volume of 144574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.82).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 481.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 197.53%.

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.