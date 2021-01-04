Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.63 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 216.13 ($2.82). Approximately 9,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 139,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLTG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 202.84. The firm has a market cap of £166.28 million and a PE ratio of 135.08.

In related news, insider Matt Jones sold 131,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £255,902.40 ($334,338.12).

Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

