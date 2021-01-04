Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 12.3%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price dropped 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 11,952,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 5,723,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLNK. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 4.14.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

