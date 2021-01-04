Block-Logic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,005.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

