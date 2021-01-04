Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00005796 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $14,731.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,406,425 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

