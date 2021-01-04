Blockport (BPT) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00043481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00307030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022974 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (BPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.