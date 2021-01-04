BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.46 million and $27,636.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00333207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.19 or 0.02216461 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

