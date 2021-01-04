Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 10%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 798,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,672,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -3.19.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

