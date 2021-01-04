Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Insider Roderick McIllree Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.80. Bluejay Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.45 million and a PE ratio of -40.92.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

