Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Insider Roderick McIllree Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).
Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.80. Bluejay Mining plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 33.03 and a quick ratio of 30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.45 million and a PE ratio of -40.92.
About Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L)
See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.